Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NYSE: DFH) closed at $22.79 in the last session, down -1.68% from day before closing price of $23.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078131 shares were traded. DFH stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.63.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DFH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Moran Doug sold 80,000 shares for $24.68 per share. The transaction valued at 1,974,160 led to the insider holds 466,898 shares of the business.

Fernandez Lorena Anabel sold 2,000 shares of DFH for $49,828 on Jun 20. The CFO now owns 155,173 shares after completing the transaction at $24.91 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Sturm Len, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300 shares for $10.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,075 and bolstered with 6,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DFH now has a Market Capitalization of 2.12B and an Enterprise Value of 2.95B. As of this moment, Dream’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFH has reached a high of $26.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DFH traded on average about 187.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 471.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 92.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.29M. Insiders hold about 32.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DFH as of May 30, 2023 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 4.24M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 22.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $666.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $712.93M to a low estimate of $620.43M. As of the current estimate, Dream Finders Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $793.13M, an estimated decrease of -15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $707.62M, a decrease of -16.80% less than the figure of -$15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $731.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $683.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DFH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $3.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.