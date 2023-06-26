Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $5.94

As of close of business last night, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.94, down -2.78% from its previous closing price of $6.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4665096 shares were traded. EVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVLV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Ellenbogen Michael sold 83,332 shares for $6.14 per share. The transaction valued at 511,658 led to the insider holds 2,557,226 shares of the business.

DeRosa Anthony John sold 10,000 shares of EVLV for $61,700 on Jun 15. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 38,832 shares after completing the transaction at $6.17 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, DeRosa Anthony John, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $6.35 each. As a result, the insider received 63,500 and left with 38,832 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVLV now has a Market Capitalization of 880.18M and an Enterprise Value of 700.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has reached a high of $6.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVLV traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.90M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLV as of May 30, 2023 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.88M, compared to 3.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $14.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $16M to a low estimate of $13.2M. As of the current estimate, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.07M, an estimated increase of 55.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.06M, a decrease of -8.90% less than the figure of $55.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.98M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.2M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $98.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $113.29M and the low estimate is $78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.