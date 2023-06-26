Examining Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) closed at $5.16 down -0.77% from its previous closing price of $5.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6283842 shares were traded. AMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Altus Power Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when GSO Altus Holdings LP bought 45,000 shares for $5.47 per share. The transaction valued at 246,177 led to the insider holds 21,116,125 shares of the business.

Weber Dustin sold 225,000 shares of AMPS for $1,228,410 on Jun 14. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 1,960,276 shares after completing the transaction at $5.46 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Savino Anthony, who serves as the COFOUNDER,CHIEF CONST. OFFICER of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $5.36 each. As a result, the insider received 134,075 and left with 4,017,261 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPS now has a Market Capitalization of 826.62M and an Enterprise Value of 1.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPS has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMPS has traded an average of 1.47M shares per day and 2.25M over the past ten days. A total of 158.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.65M. Insiders hold about 49.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPS as of May 30, 2023 were 5.24M with a Short Ratio of 5.24M, compared to 4.75M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 8.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $44.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $46.61M to a low estimate of $42.1M. As of the current estimate, Altus Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.76M, an estimated increase of 79.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.55M, an increase of 75.90% less than the figure of $79.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $172.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.16M, up 70.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $283M and the low estimate is $244.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.