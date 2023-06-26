Examining Couchbase Inc. (BASE)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) closed at $14.63 down -1.61% from its previous closing price of $14.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1340090 shares were traded. BASE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Couchbase Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on January 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Henry Gregory N sold 5,324 shares for $15.12 per share. The transaction valued at 80,499 led to the insider holds 440,856 shares of the business.

Cain Matthew M sold 19,722 shares of BASE for $311,016 on Jun 16. The Chair, President, and CEO now owns 690,095 shares after completing the transaction at $15.77 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Owen Huw, who serves as the SVP & Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 15,385 shares for $15.77 each. As a result, the insider received 242,621 and left with 474,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BASE now has a Market Capitalization of 679.41M and an Enterprise Value of 522.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BASE has reached a high of $22.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BASE has traded an average of 410.47K shares per day and 752.02k over the past ten days. A total of 45.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.33M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BASE as of May 30, 2023 were 966.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 1.05M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $41.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $42.7M to a low estimate of $41.5M. As of the current estimate, Couchbase Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.79M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BASE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $174.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $173M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.82M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $201.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210M and the low estimate is $195.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.