Examining Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) closed at $14.57 down -2.41% from its previous closing price of $14.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1180066 shares were traded. DOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Domo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Thayne Daren sold 6,892 shares for $14.62 per share. The transaction valued at 100,787 led to the insider holds 397,907 shares of the business.

Daniel Daniel David III bought 50,500 shares of DOMO for $677,685 on May 31. The Director now owns 98,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.42 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Daniel Daniel David III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 47,500 shares for $14.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 684,808 and bolstered with 47,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOMO now has a Market Capitalization of 520.30M and an Enterprise Value of 586.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMO has reached a high of $35.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOMO has traded an average of 556.67K shares per day and 690.27k over the past ten days. A total of 35.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.57M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMO as of May 30, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $78.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $79.2M to a low estimate of $78.5M. As of the current estimate, Domo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.53M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $327.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $325.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.64M, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $356.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $367.1M and the low estimate is $345M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.