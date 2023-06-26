Farfetch Limited (FTCH)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) closed at $5.35 in the last session, down -3.25% from day before closing price of $5.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6233924 shares were traded. FTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FTCH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTCH now has a Market Capitalization of 2.12B and an Enterprise Value of 2.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCH has reached a high of $12.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FTCH traded on average about 12.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 398.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.13M. Insiders hold about 2.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCH as of May 30, 2023 were 33.82M with a Short Ratio of 33.82M, compared to 36.15M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 11.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.22, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$1.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $646.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $667.1M to a low estimate of $607.28M. As of the current estimate, Farfetch Limited’s year-ago sales were $579.35M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.98B and the low estimate is $2.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.