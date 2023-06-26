Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $9.48 in the prior trading day, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) closed at $8.96, down -5.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2215201 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FENC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on November 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $12 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when RALLIS CHRIS A sold 1,758 shares for $7.36 per share. The transaction valued at 12,939 led to the insider holds 31,033 shares of the business.

Raykov Rosty sold 10,000 shares of FENC for $96,207 on Dec 30. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 217,838 shares after completing the transaction at $9.62 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Andrade Robert, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 5,500 shares for $9.61 each. As a result, the insider received 52,867 and left with 149,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FENC now has a Market Capitalization of 250.18M and an Enterprise Value of 256.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 79.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FENC has reached a high of $10.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 105.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 400.77k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.73M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FENC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.72M, compared to 1.29M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.51% and a Short% of Float of 9.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.92 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FENC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53M, up 1,174.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.01M and the low estimate is $19.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 138.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.