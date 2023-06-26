Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.01

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) closed the day trading at $15.51 down -1.08% from the previous closing price of $15.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3956647 shares were traded. FYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FYBR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $19 from $23 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 160,844 shares for $19.94 per share. The transaction valued at 3,207,953 led to the insider holds 38,105,498 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 160,844 shares of FYBR for $3,207,953 on May 05. The 10% Owner now owns 38,105,498 shares after completing the transaction at $19.94 per share. On May 05, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 160,844 shares for $19.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,207,953 and bolstered with 38,105,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FYBR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.81B and an Enterprise Value of 11.63B. As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 189.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has reached a high of $30.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FYBR traded about 2.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FYBR traded about 2.66M shares per day. A total of 245.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.48M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.72% stake in the company. Shares short for FYBR as of May 30, 2023 were 28.78M with a Short Ratio of 28.78M, compared to 24.15M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.73% and a Short% of Float of 13.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.56 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.79B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.97B and the low estimate is $5.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.