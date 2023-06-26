GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Shares Decline by -1.93% to Close at $48.66

As of close of business last night, GitLab Inc.’s stock clocked out at $48.66, down -1.93% from its previous closing price of $49.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6126746 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GTLB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when ROBINS BRIAN G sold 10,000 shares for $51.07 per share. The transaction valued at 510,675 led to the insider holds 520,134 shares of the business.

Brown Dale R sold 2,680 shares of GTLB for $134,000 on Jun 13. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 16,536 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, ROBINS BRIAN G, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $47.75 each. As a result, the insider received 1,432,381 and left with 530,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLB now has a Market Capitalization of 7.44B and an Enterprise Value of 6.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $70.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GTLB traded 3.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.22M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of May 30, 2023 were 9.16M with a Short Ratio of 9.16M, compared to 7.97M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 10.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $129.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.92M to a low estimate of $129.15M. As of the current estimate, GitLab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.04M, an estimated increase of 28.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $552.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $542.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $424.34M, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $699.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $732.44M and the low estimate is $674.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.