Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.83, down -5.26% from its previous closing price of $9.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1757278 shares were traded. GDYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GDYN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 04, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $22 from $45 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Livschitz Leonard sold 74,296 shares for $11.82 per share. The transaction valued at 877,956 led to the insider holds 3,274,136 shares of the business.

CARNEY LLOYD sold 60,000 shares of GDYN for $753,000 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 648,709 shares after completing the transaction at $12.55 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, CARNEY LLOYD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 23,000 shares for $12.50 each. As a result, the insider received 287,500 and left with 5,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDYN now has a Market Capitalization of 661.34M and an Enterprise Value of 411.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDYN has reached a high of $24.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GDYN traded 506.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 582.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.62M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GDYN as of May 30, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.58M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $76.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $78M to a low estimate of $75.82M. As of the current estimate, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.33M, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.34M, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.05M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDYN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $332.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $317.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $310.48M, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $377.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $418.65M and the low estimate is $335.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.