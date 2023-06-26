H World Group Limited (HTHT)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, H World Group Limited’s stock clocked out at $38.39, down -3.28% from its previous closing price of $39.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1152959 shares were traded. HTHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HTHT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $34 from $43 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTHT now has a Market Capitalization of 12.52B and an Enterprise Value of 17.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTHT has reached a high of $53.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HTHT traded 1.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 317.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.57M. Insiders hold about 56.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HTHT as of May 30, 2023 were 9.68M with a Short Ratio of 9.68M, compared to 9.14M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, HTHT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.21.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $717.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $721.11M to a low estimate of $712.99M. As of the current estimate, H World Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $469.92M, an estimated increase of 52.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $752.99M, an increase of 25.00% less than the figure of $52.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $786.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $721.11M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 43.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.