HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Stocks Reach New Highs at $26.27 During Trading Session

After finishing at $26.92 in the prior trading day, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) closed at $26.27, down -2.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9025937 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HCP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Dadgar Armon sold 12,376 shares for $26.76 per share. The transaction valued at 331,227 led to the insider holds 27,097 shares of the business.

Welihinda Navam sold 5,275 shares of HCP for $141,209 on Jun 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 62,458 shares after completing the transaction at $26.77 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, McJannet David, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, sold 38,964 shares for $26.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,032,094 and left with 139,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCP now has a Market Capitalization of 5.04B and an Enterprise Value of 3.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $44.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 190.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.94M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of May 30, 2023 were 5.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 5.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $138.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $139M to a low estimate of $137.8M. As of the current estimate, HashiCorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.86M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $566.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $567.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $475.89M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $687.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $764.21M and the low estimate is $656M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.