IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) closed at $2.58 up 0.39% from its previous closing price of $2.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1810813 shares were traded. IAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IAMGOLD Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $3.25 from $2 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IAG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B and an Enterprise Value of 1.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAG has reached a high of $3.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9190, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2736.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IAG has traded an average of 4.07M shares per day and 4.26M over the past ten days. A total of 479.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 477.98M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IAG as of May 30, 2023 were 6.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.03M, compared to 5.27M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

