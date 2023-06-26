In spite of Array Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARRY) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) was $20.83 for the day, up 0.29% from the previous closing price of $20.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3815428 shares were traded. ARRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Seaport Research Partners on May 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hottinger Tyson sold 8,500 shares for $20.74 per share. The transaction valued at 176,292 led to the insider holds 75,547 shares of the business.

Stacherski Kenneth R. sold 1,327 shares of ARRY for $24,409 on Sep 19. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 99,902 shares after completing the transaction at $18.39 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Schmid Gerrard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $21.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 151,650 and bolstered with 41,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARRY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.14B and an Enterprise Value of 4.05B. As of this moment, Array’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 408.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARRY has reached a high of $24.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.09.

Shares Statistics:

ARRY traded an average of 4.17M shares per day over the past three months and 3.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.53M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.93% stake in the company. Shares short for ARRY as of May 30, 2023 were 20.66M with a Short Ratio of 20.66M, compared to 16.42M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.70% and a Short% of Float of 15.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $488.28M to a low estimate of $441.62M. As of the current estimate, Array Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $424.93M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $535.01M, an increase of 34.00% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $572.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $479.6M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.