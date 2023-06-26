In What Direction Will Nordstrom Inc.’s (NYSE:JWN) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) closed at $18.17 in the last session, up 0.11% from day before closing price of $18.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4374715 shares were traded. JWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JWN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Bariquit Teri sold 25,000 shares for $19.51 per share. The transaction valued at 487,825 led to the insider holds 56,853 shares of the business.

Worzel Ken sold 28,645 shares of JWN for $601,528 on Feb 02. The Chief Customer Officer now owns 125,026 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Worzel Ken, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 1,540 shares for $20.08 each. As a result, the insider received 30,922 and left with 128,671 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JWN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.93B and an Enterprise Value of 6.87B. As of this moment, Nordstrom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 165.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JWN has reached a high of $27.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JWN traded on average about 5.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 160.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JWN as of May 30, 2023 were 22.77M with a Short Ratio of 22.77M, compared to 21.63M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.10% and a Short% of Float of 17.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JWN is 0.76, which was 0.76 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%. The current Payout Ratio is 595.70% for JWN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.73B to a low estimate of $3.53B. As of the current estimate, Nordstrom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.09B, an estimated decrease of -10.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.53B, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.49B and the low estimate is $14.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.