Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $0.45 in the prior trading day, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) closed at $0.43, down -3.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0172 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34780074 shares were traded. INO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4316.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Zoth Lota S. sold 5,700 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 3,192 led to the insider holds 52,716 shares of the business.

Weiner David B. sold 5,833 shares of INO for $6,708 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 910,124 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Weiner David B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,668 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 14,935 and left with 904,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INO now has a Market Capitalization of 113.79M and an Enterprise Value of -78.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -7.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $2.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6872, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4054.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 20.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 258.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.80% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of May 30, 2023 were 42.78M with a Short Ratio of 42.78M, compared to 39.51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.28% and a Short% of Float of 18.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.48.