Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $1.02 in the prior trading day, Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) closed at $0.97, down -4.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0502 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2265921 shares were traded. ISPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9698.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ISPO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Institutional Venture Partners sold 9,807 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 10,297 led to the insider holds 9,976,174 shares of the business.

Institutional Venture Partners sold 5,320 shares of ISPO for $5,586 on Jun 21. The 10% Owner now owns 9,985,981 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Institutional Venture Partners, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,179 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider received 4,388 and left with 9,991,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISPO now has a Market Capitalization of 65.99M and an Enterprise Value of 275.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISPO has reached a high of $5.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9022, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4401.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 286.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 356.08k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.64M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ISPO as of May 30, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.49M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $87.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $92.7M to a low estimate of $84.5M. As of the current estimate, Inspirato Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $83.7M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.85M, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $369.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $350.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $359.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $345.53M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $386.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $413.8M and the low estimate is $365.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.