Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$1.38

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) closed the day trading at $40.98 down -2.38% from the previous closing price of $41.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3183109 shares were traded. NTLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTLA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Clark Eliana sold 5,000 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 225,000 led to the insider holds 45,146 shares of the business.

Sepp-Lorenzino Laura sold 2,330 shares of NTLA for $89,659 on Jan 05. The EVP, Chief Scientific Officer now owns 17,629 shares after completing the transaction at $38.48 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, LEONARD JOHN M, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,673 shares for $37.21 each. As a result, the insider received 248,302 and left with 766,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTLA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.61B and an Enterprise Value of 2.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 52.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTLA has reached a high of $76.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTLA traded about 1.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTLA traded about 1.38M shares per day. A total of 87.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.75M. Insiders hold about 5.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NTLA as of May 30, 2023 were 5.24M with a Short Ratio of 5.24M, compared to 6.83M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.94% and a Short% of Float of 6.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.15 and a low estimate of -$1.59, while EPS last year was -$1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.38, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.55 and -$6.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.39. EPS for the following year is -$5.76, with 26 analysts recommending between -$4.05 and -$8.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.12M, down -4.80% from the average estimate.