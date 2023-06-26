Invest in Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) closed at $2.76 down -4.17% from its previous closing price of $2.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13050163 shares were traded. CDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coeur Mining Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when MELLOR ROBERT E bought 5,000 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 14,995 led to the insider holds 239,188 shares of the business.

McGrath Aoife bought 3,600 shares of CDE for $10,796 on May 25. The SVP, Exploration now owns 123,017 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On May 24, another insider, Routledge Michael, who serves as the SVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $3.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,272 and bolstered with 301,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDE now has a Market Capitalization of 919.18M and an Enterprise Value of 1.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDE has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4518.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDE has traded an average of 5.36M shares per day and 6.56M over the past ten days. A total of 300.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.60M. Insiders hold about 1.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDE as of May 30, 2023 were 15.32M with a Short Ratio of 15.32M, compared to 12.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $225M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $225M to a low estimate of $225M. As of the current estimate, Coeur Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $204.12M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $246.6M, an increase of 34.80% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $246.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $928.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $845M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $887.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.64M, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $940M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.