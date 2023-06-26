Investing in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) closed the day trading at $3.30 down -5.17% from the previous closing price of $3.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2086049 shares were traded. MNMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MNMD, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Barrow Robert sold 8,273 shares for $3.51 per share. The transaction valued at 29,038 led to the insider holds 238,959 shares of the business.

Karlin Dan sold 3,577 shares of MNMD for $12,555 on Mar 01. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 260,505 shares after completing the transaction at $3.51 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Barrow Robert, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,861 shares for $2.69 each. As a result, the insider received 10,386 and left with 247,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNMD now has a Market Capitalization of 128.29M and an Enterprise Value of -1.05M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNMD has reached a high of $19.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5199, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4907.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MNMD traded about 391.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MNMD traded about 479.61k shares per day. A total of 38.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.71M. Insiders hold about 14.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.62% stake in the company. Shares short for MNMD as of May 30, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 3.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.32% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.95 and -$2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.39 and -$2.16.