It’s a good day to be an BankUnited Inc. (BKU) shareholder

The closing price of BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) was $21.24 for the day, down -2.43% from the previous closing price of $21.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1151506 shares were traded. BKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BKU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Malcolm Kevin A. sold 1,406 shares for $35.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,505 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Prudenti A. Gail sold 4,500 shares of BKU for $167,670 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 9,729 shares after completing the transaction at $37.26 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKU now has a Market Capitalization of 1.58B. As of this moment, BankUnited’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKU has reached a high of $41.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.34.

Shares Statistics:

BKU traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.67M. Insiders hold about 0.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.95% stake in the company. Shares short for BKU as of May 30, 2023 were 6.62M with a Short Ratio of 6.62M, compared to 5.32M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.90% and a Short% of Float of 12.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.02, BKU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $255M to a low estimate of $240.8M. As of the current estimate, BankUnited Inc.’s year-ago sales were $238.87M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $247.53M, a decrease of -4.40% less than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $238.63M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $968.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $994.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $990.6M, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $997.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $947.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.