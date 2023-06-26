JD.com Inc. (JD)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, JD.com Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.87, down -4.70% from its previous closing price of $36.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12580096 shares were traded. JD stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $43 from $60 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JD now has a Market Capitalization of 56.32B and an Enterprise Value of 38.14B. As of this moment, JD.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JD has reached a high of $68.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JD traded 11.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 6.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JD as of May 30, 2023 were 23.69M with a Short Ratio of 23.69M, compared to 18.96M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, JD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.4, with 32 analysts recommending between $4.56 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $38.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.23B to a low estimate of $37.85B. As of the current estimate, JD.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.18B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $166.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.16B and the low estimate is $160.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.