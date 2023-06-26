KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) closed at $14.94 in the last session, down -0.93% from day before closing price of $15.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6811540 shares were traded. BEKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BEKE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, New Street on May 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEKE now has a Market Capitalization of 17.94B and an Enterprise Value of 11.58B. As of this moment, KE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEKE has reached a high of $21.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BEKE traded on average about 7.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.19B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEKE as of May 30, 2023 were 27.5M with a Short Ratio of 27.50M, compared to 31.8M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.68B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.72B to a low estimate of $2.64B. As of the current estimate, KE Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.91B, an estimated increase of 40.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.86B, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $40.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.54B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.72B, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.96B and the low estimate is $11.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.