Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) closed the day trading at $9.39 down -1.68% from the previous closing price of $9.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26825697 shares were traded. LESL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LESL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L sold 9,343,499 shares for $12.02 per share. The transaction valued at 112,308,858 led to the insider holds 8,776,904 shares of the business.

Gazaway Brad sold 3,335 shares of LESL for $49,425 on Sep 26. The insider now owns 130,447 shares after completing the transaction at $14.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LESL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.73B and an Enterprise Value of 2.91B. As of this moment, Leslie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LESL has reached a high of $17.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LESL traded about 3.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LESL traded about 5.83M shares per day. A total of 183.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.39M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.88% stake in the company. Shares short for LESL as of May 30, 2023 were 24.73M with a Short Ratio of 24.73M, compared to 20.31M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.45% and a Short% of Float of 15.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $703.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $720.79M to a low estimate of $690.3M. As of the current estimate, Leslie’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $673.63M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $495.33M, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $511.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $467.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LESL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.