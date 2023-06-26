Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) closed at $5.44 up 0.37% from its previous closing price of $5.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3403581 shares were traded. LICY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LICY now has a Market Capitalization of 962.85M and an Enterprise Value of 888.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 92.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 66.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has reached a high of $8.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LICY has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 176.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.66M. Insiders hold about 34.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LICY as of May 30, 2023 were 13.08M with a Short Ratio of 13.08M, compared to 13.85M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.39% and a Short% of Float of 11.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.78M and the low estimate is $138.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 426.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.