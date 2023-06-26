Macy’s Inc. (M) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $15.00

As of close of business last night, Macy’s Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.00, down -1.25% from its previous closing price of $15.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7558690 shares were traded. M stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of M’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Griscom Paul sold 8,044 shares for $15.90 per share. The transaction valued at 127,900 led to the insider holds 11,061 shares of the business.

Mitchell Adrian V sold 3,255 shares of M for $77,035 on Nov 25. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 12,546 shares after completing the transaction at $23.67 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Griscom Paul, who serves as the SVP and Controller of the company, sold 1,223 shares for $17.05 each. As a result, the insider received 20,852 and left with 7,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, M now has a Market Capitalization of 4.09B and an Enterprise Value of 9.48B. As of this moment, Macy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, M has reached a high of $25.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that M traded 12.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 273.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for M as of May 30, 2023 were 24.83M with a Short Ratio of 24.83M, compared to 21.74M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.11% and a Short% of Float of 10.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, M has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for M, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $5.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.28B to a low estimate of $5B. As of the current estimate, Macy’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.6B, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for M’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.44B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.76B and the low estimate is $21.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.