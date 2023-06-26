Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) Stocks Reach New Highs at $8.85 During Trading Session

After finishing at $9.24 in the prior trading day, Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOND) closed at $8.85, down -4.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5814385 shares were traded. MOND stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MOND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Gundumogula Prasad sold 1,659,404 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 16,594,040 led to the insider holds 20,177,764 shares of the business.

MORGAN STANLEY sold 1,049,889 shares of MOND for $9,921,451 on Jun 09. The 10% Owner now owns 8,456,881 shares after completing the transaction at $9.45 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Fintiklis Orestes, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 377,137 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,771,370 and left with 3,409,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOND now has a Market Capitalization of 743.33M and an Enterprise Value of 837.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOND has reached a high of $16.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 166.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 880.08k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.77M. Insiders hold about 93.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MOND as of May 30, 2023 were 147.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 58.07k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.26 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $240.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $242.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $159.35M, up 51.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $353.36M and the low estimate is $307.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.