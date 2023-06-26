National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Stock Price Peaks at $30.76 During Trading

The closing price of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) was $28.91 for the day, down -5.62% from the previous closing price of $30.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1339254 shares were traded. NBHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NBHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on September 20, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $40 from $36 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when LANEY G. TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares for $43.38 per share. The transaction valued at 433,800 led to the insider holds 215,023 shares of the business.

LANEY G. TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares of NBHC for $428,900 on Dec 13. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 225,023 shares after completing the transaction at $42.89 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, LANEY G. TIMOTHY, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $47.52 each. As a result, the insider received 475,200 and left with 235,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBHC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBHC has reached a high of $50.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.38.

Shares Statistics:

NBHC traded an average of 228.04K shares per day over the past three months and 424.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.01M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NBHC as of May 30, 2023 were 810.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 971.31k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.99, NBHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19.

Earnings Estimates

