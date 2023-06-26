National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs EYE

After finishing at $24.76 in the prior trading day, National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) closed at $23.92, down -3.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2067546 shares were traded. EYE stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EYE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when PEELER D RANDOLPH bought 17,609 shares for $25.73 per share. The transaction valued at 453,080 led to the insider holds 148,880 shares of the business.

PEELER D RANDOLPH bought 22,861 shares of EYE for $585,013 on May 22. The Director now owns 131,271 shares after completing the transaction at $25.59 per share. On May 17, another insider, TAYLOR THOMAS V, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,079 shares for $24.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,979 and bolstered with 25,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EYE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.63B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYE has reached a high of $43.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 123.14% stake in the company. Shares short for EYE as of May 30, 2023 were 6.5M with a Short Ratio of 6.50M, compared to 6.02M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.33% and a Short% of Float of 13.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $526.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $533.2M to a low estimate of $518M. As of the current estimate, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $509.56M, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $525.95M, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $533M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $520.51M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EYE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.