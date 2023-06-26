NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) closed at $10.32 in the last session, down -1.24% from day before closing price of $10.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1477243 shares were traded. NRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Yuann Kevin sold 2,570 shares for $9.97 per share. The transaction valued at 25,623 led to the insider holds 234,527 shares of the business.

Chen Tim Chao-Ming bought 30,838 shares of NRDS for $258,422 on May 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 685,477 shares after completing the transaction at $8.38 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Yuann Kevin, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 1,225 shares for $21.58 each. As a result, the insider received 26,435 and left with 192,056 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRDS now has a Market Capitalization of 791.79M and an Enterprise Value of 718.59M. As of this moment, NerdWallet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 860.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDS has reached a high of $21.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRDS traded on average about 649.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 562.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.77M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDS as of May 30, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 4.4M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $137.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.55M to a low estimate of $135.2M. As of the current estimate, NerdWallet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.2M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.2M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $160.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.91M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $634.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $557.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $608.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.9M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $702.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $774.99M and the low estimate is $601.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.