NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) was $7.27 for the day, down -6.07% from the previous closing price of $7.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4700504 shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Colbert Chris sold 29,929 shares for $7.93 per share. The transaction valued at 237,325 led to the insider holds 15,048 shares of the business.

Colbert Chris sold 29,929 shares of SMR for $235,550 on Jun 20. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 15,048 shares after completing the transaction at $7.87 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Murgo Rudy, who serves as the Treasurer of the company, sold 638 shares for $7.90 each. As a result, the insider received 5,038 and left with 10,922 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMR now has a Market Capitalization of 534.42M and an Enterprise Value of 268.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 116.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.14.

Shares Statistics:

SMR traded an average of 898.29K shares per day over the past three months and 1.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.73M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of May 30, 2023 were 6.99M with a Short Ratio of 6.99M, compared to 6.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.51% and a Short% of Float of 12.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.67M to a low estimate of $14.67M. As of the current estimate, NuScale Power Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.17M, an estimated increase of 73.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.8M, up 647.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250M and the low estimate is $178.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 143.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.