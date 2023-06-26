Orion S.A. (OEC) Stock Price Peaks at $21.28 During Trading

The closing price of Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) was $21.05 for the day, down -2.32% from the previous closing price of $21.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038561 shares were traded. OEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OEC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Glajch Jeffrey bought 10,000 shares for $23.82 per share. The transaction valued at 238,185 led to the insider holds 60,666 shares of the business.

Quinones Carlos bought 3,800 shares of OEC for $91,124 on Mar 13. The Sr. VP Global Operations now owns 52,335 shares after completing the transaction at $23.98 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Hrivnak Robert G., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,514 shares for $26.60 each. As a result, the insider received 66,862 and left with 19,638 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OEC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B and an Enterprise Value of 2.06B. As of this moment, Orion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OEC has reached a high of $26.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.66.

Shares Statistics:

OEC traded an average of 434.06K shares per day over the past three months and 509.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.87M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OEC as of May 30, 2023 were 751.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 935.89k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, OEC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.88, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $551.9M to a low estimate of $409.68M. As of the current estimate, Orion S.A.’s year-ago sales were $541.2M, an estimated decrease of -4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $557.18M, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of -$4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $586.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $524.06M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.