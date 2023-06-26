PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) was $10.08 for the day, down -2.14% from the previous closing price of $10.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32904655 shares were traded. PAGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PAGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, New Street on June 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $17 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAGS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.27B and an Enterprise Value of 2.71B. As of this moment, PagSeguro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAGS has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.69.

Shares Statistics:

PAGS traded an average of 4.58M shares per day over the past three months and 8.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 324.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.03M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGS as of May 30, 2023 were 4.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.73M, compared to 5.99M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Earnings Estimates

