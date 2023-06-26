Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.42, down -0.78% from its previous closing price of $11.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11288362 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,948 led to the insider holds 273,108 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 16,666 shares of PTEN for $266,823 on Oct 26. The President-Drilling Subsidiary now owns 331,443 shares after completing the transaction at $16.01 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the President-Drilling Subsidiary of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 133,328 and left with 348,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTEN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.38B and an Enterprise Value of 3.06B. As of this moment, Patterson-UTI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PTEN is 2.32, which has changed by -28.76% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 11.49% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $19.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTEN traded 3.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.41M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of May 30, 2023 were 16.09M with a Short Ratio of 16.09M, compared to 14.6M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.73% and a Short% of Float of 11.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, PTEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for PTEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $782.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $788.7M to a low estimate of $767.6M. As of the current estimate, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $622.24M, an estimated increase of 25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $783.77M, an increase of 16.60% less than the figure of $25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $813M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $760.47M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.42B and the low estimate is $2.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.