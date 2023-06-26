Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $8.76

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) closed the day trading at $8.76 up 0.92% from the previous closing price of $8.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2005765 shares were traded. WOOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WOOF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Gordon Haskett on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when COUGHLIN RON bought 61,040 shares for $8.27 per share. The transaction valued at 504,801 led to the insider holds 618,317 shares of the business.

Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares of WOOF for $64,025 on Oct 20. The insider now owns 341,254 shares after completing the transaction at $9.85 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Tichy Justin, who serves as the Chief Pet Care Center Officer of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $15.74 each. As a result, the insider received 102,310 and left with 78,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOOF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.34B and an Enterprise Value of 5.22B. As of this moment, Petco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOOF has reached a high of $17.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WOOF traded about 3.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WOOF traded about 2.26M shares per day. A total of 266.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.32M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WOOF as of May 30, 2023 were 13.86M with a Short Ratio of 13.86M, compared to 14.34M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 16.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.54B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of the current estimate, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.04B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.65B and the low estimate is $6.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.