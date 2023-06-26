Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Stock Price Peaks at $31.01 During Trading

The closing price of Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) was $30.37 for the day, down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $30.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1514662 shares were traded. PHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PHR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Munson Gillian sold 3,555 shares for $30.06 per share. The transaction valued at 106,864 led to the insider holds 19,315 shares of the business.

Davidoff Michael J. sold 1,075 shares of PHR for $35,615 on Apr 21. The SVP, Payer Business now owns 95,773 shares after completing the transaction at $33.13 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Roberts Evan, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,452 shares for $32.09 each. As a result, the insider received 239,167 and left with 716,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 1.49B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHR has reached a high of $40.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.79.

Shares Statistics:

PHR traded an average of 441.08K shares per day over the past three months and 509.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.44M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PHR as of May 30, 2023 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 2.95M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.46 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.9M to a low estimate of $82M. As of the current estimate, Phreesia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.87M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $353.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $355.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $280.91M, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $453.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $461.96M and the low estimate is $443.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.