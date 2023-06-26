Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) was $24.36 for the day, down -2.64% from the previous closing price of $25.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3949693 shares were traded. PRVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on June 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Morris Matthew Shawn sold 173,633 shares for $28.59 per share. The transaction valued at 4,963,857 led to the insider holds 105,645 shares of the business.

Morris Matthew Shawn sold 162,168 shares of PRVA for $4,615,301 on Jun 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 105,645 shares after completing the transaction at $28.46 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Mehrotra Parth, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 91,605 shares for $28.36 each. As a result, the insider received 2,597,918 and left with 138,457 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 2.52B. As of this moment, Privia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 185.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 74.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 640.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.90.

Shares Statistics:

PRVA traded an average of 1.83M shares per day over the past three months and 4.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.57M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of May 30, 2023 were 5.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.48M, compared to 1.98M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 8.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.56 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $721.8M to a low estimate of $647.8M. As of the current estimate, Privia Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $615.5M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $702.92M, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $723.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $686.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.39B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.