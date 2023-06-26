PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) closed at $41.48 in the last session, down -1.05% from day before closing price of $41.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1046737 shares were traded. PTCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.23.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PTCT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when SCHMERTZLER MICHAEL sold 1,000 shares for $44.86 per share. The transaction valued at 44,860 led to the insider holds 116,766 shares of the business.

Reeve Emma sold 2,652 shares of PTCT for $157,885 on May 23. The Director now owns 7,200 shares after completing the transaction at $59.53 per share. On May 22, another insider, Reeve Emma, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,116 shares for $59.53 each. As a result, the insider received 423,630 and left with 7,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTCT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.08B and an Enterprise Value of 3.49B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTCT has reached a high of $59.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PTCT traded on average about 881.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 903.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.45% stake in the company. Shares short for PTCT as of May 30, 2023 were 6.34M with a Short Ratio of 6.34M, compared to 5.22M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 11.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$3.04, while EPS last year was -$2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.07, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.95 and -$5.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.31. EPS for the following year is -$3.12, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$7.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $206.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $238.1M to a low estimate of $182.89M. As of the current estimate, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.53M, an estimated increase of 25.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.26M, an increase of 17.80% less than the figure of $25.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $267.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200.21M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $912.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $961.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.8M, up 37.60% from the average estimate.