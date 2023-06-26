QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Records 1.03% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) was $6.84 for the day, up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $6.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4860584 shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.90 and its Current Ratio is at 22.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Leohold Jurgen sold 9,101 shares for $8.01 per share. The transaction valued at 72,904 led to the insider holds 185,717 shares of the business.

Hettrich Kevin sold 75,820 shares of QS for $554,814 on Jun 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 703,608 shares after completing the transaction at $7.32 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Lovett Gena C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 19,700 shares for $7.51 each. As a result, the insider received 147,986 and left with 40,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.03B and an Enterprise Value of 2.16B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $13.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.74.

Shares Statistics:

QS traded an average of 4.85M shares per day over the past three months and 7.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 440.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 292.08M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of May 30, 2023 were 56.32M with a Short Ratio of 56.32M, compared to 58.16M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.69% and a Short% of Float of 19.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$1.01.