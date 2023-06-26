Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) closed at $7.36 in the last session, up 0.27% from day before closing price of $7.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1722018 shares were traded. RPAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RPAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on November 14, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Alias Shaler sold 139,326 shares for $7.51 per share. The transaction valued at 1,046,338 led to the insider holds 75,000 shares of the business.

Alias Shaler sold 13,597 shares of RPAY for $102,113 on Jun 16. The President now owns 75,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.51 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Alias Shaler, who serves as the President of the company, sold 600,000 shares for $7.60 each. As a result, the insider received 4,560,000 and left with 75,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPAY now has a Market Capitalization of 682.61M and an Enterprise Value of 1.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPAY has reached a high of $14.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RPAY traded on average about 750.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 929.61k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.03M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RPAY as of May 30, 2023 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 4.22M, compared to 4.35M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.55% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $67.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.8M to a low estimate of $65.12M. As of the current estimate, Repay Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $67.44M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.93M, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.61M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $279.23M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $329.16M and the low estimate is $308.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.