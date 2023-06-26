RingCentral Inc. (RNG)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) closed at $32.07 in the last session, down -2.08% from day before closing price of $32.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383910 shares were traded. RNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RNG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Katibeh Mohammed sold 12,077 shares for $34.28 per share. The transaction valued at 413,990 led to the insider holds 312,533 shares of the business.

Shmunis Vladimir sold 9,502 shares of RNG for $335,621 on Jun 15. The CEO & Chairman now owns 497,698 shares after completing the transaction at $35.32 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Shmunis Vladimir, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, sold 59,299 shares for $34.22 each. As a result, the insider received 2,029,247 and left with 507,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.08B and an Enterprise Value of 4.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $62.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RNG traded on average about 2.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.81M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNG as of May 30, 2023 were 6.21M with a Short Ratio of 6.21M, compared to 4.66M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 9.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.28 and $3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.23. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 26 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $536.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $537.5M to a low estimate of $535M. As of the current estimate, RingCentral Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486.9M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.71M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $558.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.54B and the low estimate is $2.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.