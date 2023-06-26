Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) closed at $37.85 in the last session, down -3.30% from day before closing price of $39.14. On the day, 8083355 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RBLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Reinstra Mark sold 4,000 shares for $39.09 per share. The transaction valued at 156,369 led to the insider holds 332,308 shares of the business.

Baszucki Gregory sold 8,333 shares of RBLX for $343,959 on Jun 20. The Director now owns 9,871,934 shares after completing the transaction at $41.28 per share. On May 26, another insider, Reinstra Mark, who serves as the Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $40.14 each. As a result, the insider received 561,996 and left with 332,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBLX now has a Market Capitalization of 23.11B and an Enterprise Value of 22.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 92.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RBLX traded on average about 9.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 606.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 524.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of May 30, 2023 were 18.64M with a Short Ratio of 18.64M, compared to 21.06M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.75. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $784.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $796.7M to a low estimate of $758M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $639.9M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $834.6M, an increase of 18.90% less than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $881.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $801.15M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.