Roku Inc. (ROKU) Records -0.95% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) was $62.57 for the day, down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $63.17. On the day, 7454414 shares were traded. ROKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROKU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 27, 2023, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $63 from $67 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Fyfield Mai sold 398 shares for $69.86 per share. The transaction valued at 27,804 led to the insider holds 1,745 shares of the business.

Fuchsberg Gilbert sold 2,129 shares of ROKU for $126,548 on Jun 05. The SVP, Corporate Development now owns 33,389 shares after completing the transaction at $59.44 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Banks Matthew C., who serves as the VP, Corp Controller & CAO of the company, sold 1,614 shares for $60.42 each. As a result, the insider received 97,518 and left with 4,774 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROKU now has a Market Capitalization of 8.81B and an Enterprise Value of 7.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROKU has reached a high of $101.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.74.

Shares Statistics:

ROKU traded an average of 7.69M shares per day over the past three months and 6.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ROKU as of May 30, 2023 were 12.99M with a Short Ratio of 12.99M, compared to 12.19M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.23% and a Short% of Float of 11.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.16 and a low estimate of -$1.55, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.59 and -$6.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.11. EPS for the following year is -$3.06, with 29 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$4.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $797M to a low estimate of $758.92M. As of the current estimate, Roku Inc.’s year-ago sales were $764.41M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $809.69M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $860.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $690.86M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.44B and the low estimate is $3.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.