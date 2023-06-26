Sabre Corporation (SABR)’s quick and current ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7644434 shares were traded. SABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SABR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when MANDEL GAIL sold 715 shares for $3.97 per share. The transaction valued at 2,839 led to the insider holds 87,663 shares of the business.

MANDEL GAIL sold 5,845 shares of SABR for $23,037 on Apr 28. The Director now owns 88,378 shares after completing the transaction at $3.94 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, MANDEL GAIL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 715 shares for $6.87 each. As a result, the insider received 4,912 and left with 50,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SABR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 5.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -86.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABR has reached a high of $8.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5721, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1260.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SABR traded 7.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 328.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.47M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.15% stake in the company. Shares short for SABR as of May 30, 2023 were 55.81M with a Short Ratio of 55.81M, compared to 51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.81% and a Short% of Float of 23.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $714.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $725.36M to a low estimate of $706M. As of the current estimate, Sabre Corporation’s year-ago sales were $657.53M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $724.2M, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $733.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $713.79M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.54B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.38B and the low estimate is $3.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.