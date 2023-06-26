Samsara Inc. (IOT) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) closed at $26.11 down -5.57% from its previous closing price of $27.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2772411 shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Samsara Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Biswas Sanjit sold 28,777 shares for $27.70 per share. The transaction valued at 797,143 led to the insider holds 943,719 shares of the business.

Biswas Sanjit sold 98,926 shares of IOT for $2,716,286 on Jun 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 972,496 shares after completing the transaction at $27.46 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Bicket John, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 84,261 shares for $27.48 each. As a result, the insider received 2,315,778 and left with 916,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOT now has a Market Capitalization of 13.80B and an Enterprise Value of 13.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -52.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $30.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IOT has traded an average of 3.74M shares per day and 4.82M over the past ten days. A total of 526.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.51M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of May 30, 2023 were 11.63M with a Short Ratio of 11.63M, compared to 10.82M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 8.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $207.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $208M to a low estimate of $207M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $153.52M, an estimated increase of 35.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $876M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $870M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $872.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.5M, up 33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.