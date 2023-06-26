SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Stocks Hit Low of $6.98 Before Closing at $7.02

In the latest session, SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) closed at $7.02 down -0.57% from its previous closing price of $7.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1371216 shares were traded. SCWX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SecureWorks Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Gagnon Neil bought 3,670 shares for $6.85 per share. The transaction valued at 25,140 led to the insider holds 553,944 shares of the business.

Gagnon Neil bought 1,182 shares of SCWX for $8,097 on Jun 21. The 10% Owner now owns 142,074 shares after completing the transaction at $6.85 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Gagnon Neil, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 7,916 shares for $6.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 55,084 and bolstered with 550,274 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCWX now has a Market Capitalization of 603.94M and an Enterprise Value of 520.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCWX has reached a high of $12.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCWX has traded an average of 71.65K shares per day and 244.64k over the past ten days. A total of 85.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.83M. Insiders hold about 18.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCWX as of May 30, 2023 were 230.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 239.76k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $91.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $91.67M to a low estimate of $91M. As of the current estimate, SecureWorks Corp.’s year-ago sales were $116.18M, an estimated decrease of -21.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCWX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $390.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $379.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $384.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $463.48M, down -17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $414.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $433.95M and the low estimate is $394.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.