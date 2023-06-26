SentinelOne Inc. (S) Records 1.38% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) was $15.45 for the day, up 1.38% from the previous closing price of $15.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8796850 shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of S’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Weingarten Tomer sold 40,000 shares for $16.36 per share. The transaction valued at 654,283 led to the insider holds 890,794 shares of the business.

Weingarten Tomer sold 40,000 shares of S for $650,541 on Jun 15. The President, CEO now owns 890,794 shares after completing the transaction at $16.26 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Weingarten Tomer, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $15.96 each. As a result, the insider received 638,440 and left with 890,794 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, S now has a Market Capitalization of 4.51B and an Enterprise Value of 3.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.78.

Shares Statistics:

S traded an average of 8.41M shares per day over the past three months and 9.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 288.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.59M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of May 30, 2023 were 16.15M with a Short Ratio of 16.15M, compared to 14.94M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.53% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 28 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $145M to a low estimate of $135.3M. As of the current estimate, SentinelOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.5M, an estimated increase of 37.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $607M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $580.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $594.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $422.18M, up 40.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $783.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $867M and the low estimate is $721.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.