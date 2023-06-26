ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $41.68 in the prior trading day, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) closed at $40.73, down -2.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1650913 shares were traded. SFBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SFBS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Holloway Elizabeth Bugg bought 1,276 shares for $40.78 per share. The transaction valued at 52,035 led to the insider holds 4,168 shares of the business.

BROUGHTON THOMAS A bought 2,775 shares of SFBS for $123,765 on May 04. The Chairman, President, & CEO now owns 2,775 shares after completing the transaction at $44.60 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, TUDER IRMA LOYA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $50.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,650 and bolstered with 43,215 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFBS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.21B. As of this moment, ServisFirst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFBS has reached a high of $93.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 259.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 394.77k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.83M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SFBS as of May 30, 2023 were 4.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.03M, compared to 3.19M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.43% and a Short% of Float of 9.67%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SFBS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.02, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42. The current Payout Ratio is 22.00% for SFBS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.84. EPS for the following year is $3.88, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $3.76.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $109.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.44M to a low estimate of $108.1M. As of the current estimate, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.56M, an estimated decrease of -13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.55M, a decrease of -17.30% less than the figure of -$13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $452.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $437.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $504.25M, down -11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $475.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $486.5M and the low estimate is $460.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.