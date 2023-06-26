Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs SHLS

After finishing at $24.34 in the prior trading day, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) closed at $24.08, down -1.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3202917 shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 645.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Peetz Mehgan sold 7,279 shares for $24.78 per share. The transaction valued at 180,374 led to the insider holds 83,375 shares of the business.

TOLNAR JEFFERY sold 1,415 shares of SHLS for $32,248 on Apr 03. The President now owns 64,629 shares after completing the transaction at $22.79 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, TOLNAR JEFFERY, who serves as the President of the company, sold 3,575 shares for $19.73 each. As a result, the insider received 70,535 and left with 66,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHLS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.09B and an Enterprise Value of 4.32B. As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of May 30, 2023 were 11.28M with a Short Ratio of 11.28M, compared to 12.65M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $114.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.2M to a low estimate of $98M. As of the current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.49M, an estimated increase of 56.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.61M, an increase of 51.50% less than the figure of $56.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $510M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $491.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.94M, up 53.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $706.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $780.48M and the low estimate is $594.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.