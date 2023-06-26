SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) was $25.45 for the day, down -3.67% from the previous closing price of $26.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1391423 shares were traded. SBOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SBOW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when ROWLAND MARCUS C sold 8,000 shares for $24.21 per share. The transaction valued at 193,680 led to the insider holds 19,386 shares of the business.

Strategic Value Partners, LLC sold 81,448 shares of SBOW for $3,621,993 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 4,112,540 shares after completing the transaction at $44.47 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Strategic Value Partners, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 21,015 shares for $45.48 each. As a result, the insider received 955,762 and left with 4,193,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBOW now has a Market Capitalization of 575.60M and an Enterprise Value of 1.29B. As of this moment, SilverBow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBOW has reached a high of $49.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.43.

Shares Statistics:

SBOW traded an average of 248.57K shares per day over the past three months and 466.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.60M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SBOW as of May 30, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.49M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.25% and a Short% of Float of 9.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.69, while EPS last year was $2.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.76, with high estimates of $2.9 and low estimates of $2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.79 and $8.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.79. EPS for the following year is $12.73, with 2 analysts recommending between $13.06 and $12.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $158M to a low estimate of $133.4M. As of the current estimate, SilverBow Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $182.6M, an estimated decrease of -21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.8M, a decrease of -17.40% over than the figure of -$21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $721.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $644.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $695.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $753.42M, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $956.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $896.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.